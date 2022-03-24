Major Morecambe road reopens - but temporary traffic lights still in place
Oxcliffe Road has re-opened to traffic after being closed for United Utilities work.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 9:57 am
The road had been closed from Monday to Wednesday this week which had been causing traffic chaos due to cars being diverted onto Westgate and White Lund Industrial Estate.
There are still temporary traffic lights on the stretch outside Lancaster Volkswagen on Mellishaw Lane for United Utilities work which are holding up cars to some extent but they are due to be there until at least March 28.