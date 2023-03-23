The motorway has been completely closed between J35 (Carforth) and J36 (Kirkby Lonsdale) since the lorry caught fire at around 3.30am.

Fire crews have now extinguished the fire, but a large amount of diesel has spilled into all lanes of the carriageway and clean up crews will have to clear the spillage before it can reopen.

The carriageway will then need to be inspected to determine whether the diesel and fire has damaged the road surface, and if resurfacing is required.

National Highways say the closure is likely to remain in place for several hours and there are currently delays of around 45 minutes on the approach to the diversion.

Current estimates from National Highways say the motorway could remain closed until around 12pm.

Traffic caught within the closure is being turned around and released from the back of the queue.

Congestion is currently back to J34 (Lancaster) and there is slow traffic on routes through Carnforth and Burton-in-Kendal as drivers divert around the closure.

National Highways has told motorists to expect delays and advised to allow extra journey time, tweeting: "Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. "

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

- Exit J35 on to the A601 until J35a, then follow the A6 north towards Milnthorpe

- Follow the A6 through Milnthorpe and head towards Kendal

- At the A6/A590 junction turn right onto the A590 and continue towards Brettagh Holt

- At the Brettagh Holt roundabout follow the A590 towards Penrith M6