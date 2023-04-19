M6 traffic updates as drivers face long delays between Preston and Wigan
Drivers travelling southbound on the M6 between Preston and Wigan face delays of around an hour after two incidents this morning (Wednesday, April 19).
Two vehicles have broken down between junctions 27 and 23, leading to delays of up to an hour on the 12-mile stretch of motorway.
First incident – junctions 27 to 26
A lorry has broken down causing two lanes to be closed between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (Orrell Interchange, M58).
It leaves just one lane open with delays of around 1 hour and seven miles of congestion back to Charnock Richard Services.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 10am, according to National Highways.
Recovery is on its way to the scene and drivers are advised to allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.
Second incident – junctions 24 to 23
A van has broken down in the roadworks causing two lanes to be closed between junctions 24 (Ashton-in-Makerfield) and 23 (Haydock).
It leaves one lane open with with delays of around 30 minutes and three miles of congestion.
Again, drivers are advised to allow extra time if heading that way.
Updates to follow...