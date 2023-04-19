News you can trust since 1837
M6 traffic updates as drivers face long delays between Preston and Wigan

Drivers travelling southbound on the M6 between Preston and Wigan face delays of around an hour after two incidents this morning (Wednesday, April 19).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

Two vehicles have broken down between junctions 27 and 23, leading to delays of up to an hour on the 12-mile stretch of motorway.

First incident – junctions 27 to 26

A lorry has broken down causing two lanes to be closed between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (Orrell Interchange, M58).

There are delays of around 1 hour after two separate incidents on the 12-mile stretch of motorway between junctions 27 and 23 this morning this morning (Wednesday, April 19) this morning (Wednesday, April 19)
It leaves just one lane open with delays of around 1 hour and seven miles of congestion back to Charnock Richard Services.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 10am, according to National Highways.

Recovery is on its way to the scene and drivers are advised to allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible.

Second incident – junctions 24 to 23

Traffic is near a standstill due to two separate incidents on the M6 southbound between Lancashire and Wigan

A van has broken down in the roadworks causing two lanes to be closed between junctions 24 (Ashton-in-Makerfield) and 23 (Haydock).

It leaves one lane open with with delays of around 30 minutes and three miles of congestion.

Again, drivers are advised to allow extra time if heading that way.

Updates to follow...

