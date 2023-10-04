M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway between Preston and Lancaster

News you can trust since 1837
The M6 was closed after a crash between Preston and Lancaster this afternoon (Wednesday, October 4).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 19:24 BST
All northbound traffic was temporarily held from junctions 32 (Preston, M55) to 33 (Lancaster Services) after a multi-vehicle crash at around 1.30pm.

Police stopped traffic and held motorists for around 45 minutes while emergency services attended and the vehicles were recovered.

All lanes have since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

Southbound traffic was unaffected.

It’s not clear at this stage whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Lancashire Police were approached for further details.

