M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway between Preston and Lancaster

All northbound traffic was temporarily held from junctions 32 (Preston, M55) to 33 (Lancaster Services) after a multi-vehicle crash at around 1.30pm.

Police stopped traffic and held motorists for around 45 minutes while emergency services attended and the vehicles were recovered.

All lanes have since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

Southbound traffic was unaffected.

It’s not clear at this stage whether anyone was injured in the crash.