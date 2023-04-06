The crash happened near Tebay Services at around 8am and emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Police have closed all three southbound lanes between J39 (Shap, Kendal) and J37 (Sedbergh) and motorists are being diverted off the motorway.

Traffic was also stopped on the northbound side to allow an air ambulance to land, but the carriageway has since reopened.

National Highways say the closure is expected to remain in place until at least 12pm (noon), meaning long delays for those travelling south for the Easter weekend.

Diversions are now in place with motorists having to leave the motorway and travel through Kendal before rejoining the M6 at junction 36.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “If you're in the traffic within the M6 closure in Cumbria – southbound between J39 and J37 – police are currently releasing it past the scene.

“This will take time so please be patient. The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.”

Cumbria Police have not released details on casualties at this stage.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

- Exit the M6 at J39 then turn right and use the B6261 link road to access the A6

- In Kendal follow the A6 (Wildman Street and Stramongate

- Turn left onto New Road, turn left onto Bridge Street and right onto Aynam Road and Lound Road.

- Take the third exit from the roundabout signed Lancaster A6 (M6)

- At Romney Road traffic signals turn left onto A6 southbound

- South of Kendal, take the first roundabout exit onto the A591 southbound.

