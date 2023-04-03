News you can trust since 1837
M6 traffic updates after crash on motorway in Preston causes delays

There are delays on the northbound M6 after a crash in Preston this morning (Monday, April 3).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 08:05 BST

There are 5 miles of congestion after the crash between junctions 31 (A59 Preston New Road / Samlesbury) and 31a (Bluebell Way / Longridge).

Lane 1 (of four) is currently closed and recovery work is ongoing at the scene.

National Highways say the closure is causing delays of around 25 minutes.

There is also around 2.5 miles of congestion falling back onto the M61 at junction 9 (M65 Interchange) at Clayton Brook.

It is not clear whether anyone has been injured at this stage. Lancashire Police have been approached for details.

