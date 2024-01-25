M6 traffic updates after crash between junctions 35 and 34 near Lancaster
There is some congestion on the southbound M6 near Lancaster due to a crash this morning (Thursday, January 25).
One lane (lane 1 of 3) is closed from junction 35 (Carnforth) to junction 34 (Halton, Lancaster).
The damaged car has been moved to the hard shoulder but police and National Highways officers remain at the scene. It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
Traffic is beginning to build up between junctions 35 and 34. National Highways said it expects normal traffic conditions to resume by 9.45am.