UPDATED: Police have now confirmed what happened on the M6 near Forton services today (Thursday, February 16).

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 10am today (Thursday, February 16) to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the M6 close to junction 33.

“The lorry driver was thankfully uninjured. The driver of the car – a red Audi – fled the scene on foot.

Police are dealing with an ongoing incident on the M6 which has blocked the motorway between Preston and Lancaster

“Since the collision occurred we had a further report of an attempted car-jacking at Forton services, followed by a report of a van being stolen from Forton services.

“The van has since been located in Blackpool and a 31-year-old man arrested.

“We are treating the incidents as linked at this time and an investigation has been launched.”

Anybody with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting log 323 of February 16.

The M6 southbound is blocked between junctions 33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) to 32 (M55, Broughton Interchange) due to an incident this morning (Thursday, February 16)

Two of three lanes were blocked leading to long queues while police responded to the incident near Forton Services this morning (Thursday, February 16).

The crash happened at around 9.55am and blocked part of the carriageway between southbound junctions 33 (A6, Lancaster South / Garstang) and 32 (M55, Broughton Interchange).