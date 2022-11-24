One lane (lane 1 of 4) was closed due to recovery work after the accident close to Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington.

The closure was in place from junctions 21a (Manchester, M62 interchange) and 21 (Warrington, A57), with congestion back to junction 24 (Ashton-in-Makerfield).

National Highways said the travel time through the affected stretch of motorway was around 45 minutes.

One lane is closed after an accident on the M6 southbound between junctions J21A and J21 this morning (Thursday, November 24)

It also caused congestion in the surrounding areas including Newton-Le-Willows and Winwick as people tried to avoid the M6

Police reopened all lanes at around 9am and no serious injuries have been reported.

Earlier this morning, North West Motorway Police said: “We have a report of an road traffic collision on M6 southbound between j21a and j21.

"A number of lanes are compromised but traffic is getting past. There are tailbacks and patrols are making to scene.”

