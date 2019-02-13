M6 traffic at a standstill after a crash between Preston and Lancaster

The M6 has come to a standstill after a crash between Preston and Lancaster this morning.



The crash happened on the northbound M6 near junction 33 (Lancaster, A6) at around 8.30am.

Traffic has been stopped on the M6 near Lancaster after a crash this morning.

Two lanes have reopened and traffic is beginning to move, but lane 1 remains closed.

The incident is causing miles of tailbacks, with traffic queuing to junction 32 at Lancaster Services.

Police and emergency services remain at the scene.

The incident is causing severe congestion at the M6 northbound exit slip road at junction 34, affecting travel to Lancaster, Kirkby Lonsdale, Heysham and Morecambe.

Highways said the incident is expected to clear between 9.30am and 9.45am.

More to follow...