M6 to close overnight to allow two bridges damaged by vehicle strikes to be repaired

Maintenance work will be carried out on two bridges that carry the M6 over Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane, north of junction 32 (Broughton).

This includes renewing the waterproofing that protects bridge joints from salt and rainwater damage, reducing the need for emergency repairs in the future.

The central barrier on both bridges will also be replaced and beams under the bridge damaged by vehicle strikes will be repaired.

A section of the M6 will be closed overnight to allow for essential works to be carried out (Credit: Google)

“Carrying out this essential safety work at the same time as the waterproofing will mean fewer road closures for customers,” a spokesman for National Highways said.

When and where will the M6 be closed?

Advance work will be carried out on the northbound carriageway on September 7 and 8.

This work will involve two overnight closures on the M6 from junction 23 and 33 from 9pm until 5am.

These closures will be repeated on September 26 and 27.

The M6 southbound will then be closed for the next four weekends from 9pm on Friday until Monday at 5am:

- Friday, September 9 to Monday, September 12

- Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19

- Friday, September 23 to Monday, September 26

- Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3

Will there be any other closures due to the maintenance work?

To complete the bridge strike repair, Whittingham Lane (B5269) and Stubbins Lane will be closed from Friday, September 30 until Monday, October 3.

What are the diversion routes?

During the M6 closures, a diversion will be put in place leading southbound traffic off the motorway at junction 33.

Motorists will then follow the A6 (Preston Lancaster Road) for 12 miles before joining the M55 at junction 1 and then onto the M6 at junction 3.

Northbound traffic will leave the M6 at junction 32, join the M55 at junction 1 before following the A6 for 12 miles and then re-joining the M6 at junction 33.

A spokesman for National Highways added: “Fully signed diversion routes will be in place which have been agreed with the police and local council

“We recommend that all customers use the signed diversion routes to avoid several weight and height restrictions on local roads nearby.

“Using a signed diversion route also minimises noise and traffic disruption for residents living close by.”

What have National Highways said?

“We are mindful that this work will cause delay and disruption and during our planning we have also taken into consideration work on the M56, junctions 5 to 9,” a spokesman said.

“We aim to minimise the impact on customers as much as we can, but we need to advise there will be delays.

“Where possible, customers should avoid the area by choosing another route if one is available and plan for longer journey times.

“Customers living on the diversion route will experience increased traffic numbers and noise during these closures.