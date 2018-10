Traffic was stopped along the M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 34 following a collision this morning (October 18, 2018).

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "RTC J35-34 M6 SB traffic stopped."

Two lanes along the M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 34 have been closed

All lanes reopened at 7.45am following the removal of all vehicles to the hard shoulder.

Traffic conditions are expected to return to normal by 8am.