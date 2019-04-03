M6 slip road in Preston now open after broken down lorry blocked vehicles from joining M55

A broken down lorry has been recovered from an M6 slip road after it had blocked traffic from joining the M55 at junction 31A.

Traffic had been prevented from leaving the M6 and joining the westbound M55 at junction 31A (Broughton Interchange) after a lorry had broken down on the approach to an exit slip road.

The lorry broke down at around 9.45am, but could not be repaired at the scene.

Recovery was arranged and the large good vehicle was moved from the carriageway.

Both lanes on the slip road had to be closed as police and Highways managed the incident.

The lanes were reopened at 9.45am and traffic is now moving freely.