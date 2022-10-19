Where will the resurfacing works take place?

The M6 between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) will be resurfaced and National Highways will also replace road markings, bridge joints and traffic count loops.

When is the work due to start?

Work to resurface and improve a section of the M6 in Lancashire is due to begin this month (Credit: John Firth)

The resurfacing work is due to start on Monday, October 24.

Bridge joint and traffic count loop repairs will start on Wednesday, February 1

When will it be completed?

National Highways is aiming to complete the resurfacing by Monday, December 19.

Bridge joint and traffic count loop repairs will be completed by the end of February 2023.

What time will the work start and end?

Work will take place Monday to Friday between 8pm and 5am (extended to 7am on Saturdays).

Overnight lane closures will be in place for safety during these works.

Will there be full overnight closures?

Yes.

Some full carriageway closures are required on the M6 northbound and southbound between junctions 27 and 28 for six nights.

National Highways said the dates for these closures were yet to be confirmed.

To ensure journeys are maintained clearly signed diversion routes will be in place.

What has National Highways said?

Rob Williams, National Highways’ programme delivery manager, said: “Those living in properties close to this location may notice an increase in noise and we would like to apologise for any disturbance this may cause.

“We will be following industry best practice to ensure noise is kept to a minimum.