M6 reopens after vehicle transporting sheep overturns following crash between Preston and Lancaster

The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 33 at approximately 1.45pm on Wednesday (August 10).

A vehicle transporting sheep overturned following the crash, closing the motorway in both directions until around 4.45pm.

Pictures and video from the scene showed sheep weaving between stationary cars as bemused onlookers watched.

“The sheep are being transferred to another vehicle,” a spokesman for National Highways said.

“Please be patient. We'll get you moving again as soon as we can.”

Five miles of congestion was reported on approach to the incident, resulting in severe delays of over an hour.

A cattle truck carrying sheep overturned following a collision between Preston and Lancaster (Credit: National Highways/ @dangermouse2)

Motorists were subsequently urged to reroute or even delay their journeys as the sheep were collected and the vehicle was recovered.

Lancashire Police said they were working alongside traffic officers to reopen the motorway as soon as possible.