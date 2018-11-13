M6 reopens after jackknifed lorry brings traffic to standstill

A jackknifed lorry brought the M6 to a standstill near Lancaster this morning.

Police closed two lanes on the M6 southbound at 9am, between junctions 34 and 33, to enable emergency services to attend the scene.

Fire crews from Lancaster attended the scene and helped free the man from the articulated lorry.

The lorry driver was not hurt in the crash.

All lanes are now open and traffic is moving freely.

Highways England had advised drivers to avoid the area and warned of severe delays.

The incident caused severe delays on the M6 southbound, with up to three miles of congestion affecting commuters.

It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash.

It is the second crash on the M6 this morning. At 6.30am, a van overturned near Warrington causing a 10-mile queue of traffic between junctions 20 and 21.

