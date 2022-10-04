M6: Queuing rush hour traffic and long delays near Preston after M61 partially closed following crash
A crash on the M61 southbound resulted in queuing traffic on the M6 near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:09 pm
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:09 pm
The crash closed two lanes on the M61 southbound near junction 9 (Clayton Brook) at approximately 1.45pm on Tuesday (October 4).
Police confirmed it was a “damage-only collision” but the closure resulted in long delays on the M6 southbound.
Traffic backed up to junction 32 (Broughton) on the M6 southbound and junction 1 on the M55 eastbound.
Severe delays of 28 minutes were reported in the area, with an average speed of 10mph.