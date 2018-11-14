M6 oil spill causing severe tailbacks between junction 32 and 33

Motorists on the M6 northbound are facing severe delays after a collision caused a large oil spill across the carriageway at Preston.

The collision, involving a HGV, has caused a large oil spillage across the M6 northbound carriageway, between junctions 32 (M55) and 33 (Galgate).

An oil spill has caused all lanes on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 to close.

Highways England and Lancashire Road Police officers are on the scene managing traffic, with one lane currently closed to allow recovery of the lorry.

All lanes had previously been closed after the crashed lorry obstructed the carriageway. The lorry has now been manoeuvred into lane one.

Traffic has been released in lanes two and three, but approximately three miles of congestion remains on the approach.

There are current delays of up to 30 minutes with Highways England expecting the scene to be cleared between 12pm and 12.30pm.