M6 northbound closed after lorry overturns between junctions 36 and 39
The M6 is closed northbound between J36 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J39 (Shap) after a multi-vehicle crash this morning (Wednesday, March 2).
One of the lorries involved has overturned and come to rest on its side, blocking all lanes. A large spillage has also been confirmed following the crash shortly after 5am.
Cumbria Police, fire, ambulance services and National Highways traffic officers are in attendance.
National Highways expect the northbound motorway to remain shut for some time.
A spokesman said: “The closure is expected to be in place for several hours following a collision involving a van and heavy goods vehicle which has overturned.
"We're working at the scene and clear-up and recovery is being arranged.”
Diversions are in place but delays are building on approach.
Pictures from the scene show the overturned lorry blocking the carriageway, as well as a white van that has been badly damaged in the crash.