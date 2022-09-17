The M6 southbound was due to be closed between junction 33 (Hampson Green) and 32 (Broughton) this weekend for “essential bridge safety and maintenance work”.

However, National Highways later confirmed the closure had been postponed as “large numbers of people travel to the capital for ceremonial and commemorative events”.

But many travellers were left scratching their heads on Saturday (September 17) when Google Maps continued to say the carriageway was closed in both directions.

The AA’s live traffic map also showed the M6 was closed for maintenance work, adding to the confusion.

Spotting the error, Nationals Highway sought to clear up the confusion and confirmed the carriageway was NOT closed for planned works this weekend.

“We're aware that Google Maps is showing that the M6 is closed in both directions between J33 (Garstang) and J32 (M55),” a spokesman said.

National Highways confirmed the M6 was OPEN in both directions despite an error with Google Maps (Credit: Andy Farrington)

“This is incorrect, the carriageway is NOT closed for planned works this weekend.

“We have reported this issue to Google Maps directly.”

All closures on the motorway network nationally will be postponed for the duration of the extended bank holiday weekend as thousands of mourners flock to London to pay their respects ahead of the Queen's funeral.

Existing roadworks will also be removed where possible, with cones and temporary signals withdrawn from 6am on Friday, September 16 and not put back in place until Tuesday, September 20.

The error also affected the AA live traffic map

The postponement of roadwork closures – both through the week and over the Bank Holiday weekend – will specifically apply to motorways.

Works on A-roads will be assessed on a case-by-case basis depending on their impact.

John McNeill, National Highways, Head of Service Delivery Manager, East of England, said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to travel into the capital and to other royal residences over the weekend.

“Our traffic officer patrols will be out on the network to help anyone who might get into difficulty, but it’s important people remember to check their vehicle before setting off.