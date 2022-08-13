Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a sweltering day, people face delays of around 50 minutes driving north on the M6 through Preston due to the sheer volume of traffic.

Highways are urging people to allow extra time, consider alternative routes and be prepared for the high temperatures inside their vehicles.

A spokesman for the agency said: “M6 northbound between J27 and J32 (M55) has very long delays of 45+ minutes due to the sheer volume of traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you're heading that away allow extra time for your journey, consider alternate routes and please be prepared for the current high temperatures.”

Latest updates

There are severe delays and queuing traffic on the M6 Northbound before J31A B6242 Bluebell Way (Longridge) and congestion to J28 at Leyland.

There is also congestion on the M61 back to J8 at Chorley. The delays are due to people trying to get onto the M6.

There are long delays on the M6, M61 and M55 in Preston today (Saturday, August 13)

Travel time along the stretch of M6 from Leyland to Preston J32 (M55) is currently around 50 minutes.

But on the westbound M55, traffic has returned to normal. There are still delays eastbound in Preston where traffic is joining the M6 north.

Other traffic delays

A583 Riversway, Preston – There are also long delays and queuing traffic on the A583 Riversway in Preston. Congestion is back to Pedders Way with a travel time of around 30 minutes.

Queuing traffic on the M6 in Preston on Saturday afternoon (August 13)

A6 Garstang Road, Preston – Heavy holiday traffic on the A6 Garstang Road is leading to queuing traffic northbound at B6241 Eastway. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

A6 London Road, Preston – There is also some queuing traffic on the A6 London Road northbound at Hillside Road.

Blackpool traffic

There is also heavy traffic on Blackpool Promenade in both directions between South Pier and North Pier due to the Blackpool Air Show today.