Fire crews working at the scene on the M6 in Preston this morning (Friday, July 29)

Fire crews are working at the scene where a lorry caught fire at around 6.15am between junctions 32 and 31a in Preston.

A full closure of the southbound carriageway was put in place between the two junctions at 6.50am.

The incident has also led to the M55 being shut eastbound between junction 1 (A6 Garstang Road, Fulwood) to M6 junction 32.