Fire crews are working at the scene where a lorry caught fire at around 6.15am between junctions 32 and 31a in Preston.
A full closure of the southbound carriageway was put in place between the two junctions at 6.50am.
The incident has also led to the M55 being shut eastbound between junction 1 (A6 Garstang Road, Fulwood) to M6 junction 32.
M6 and M55 shut in Preston due to lorry fire
Last updated: Friday, 29 July, 2022, 15:00
- M6 southbound closed between J32 (Preston) to J31A (Ribbleton)
- M55 eastbound also closed in Preston between J1 and M6
- Traffic is being diverted via local roads
M6 closed for 8 hours and counting
The M6 has now been closed for more than 8 hours after a lorry caught fire at around 6.15am near junction 3 in Preston.
There are now concerns the motorway might not reopen in time for Friday evening rush hour.
National Highways say it could remain closed until later this evening.
Diversions still in place
Drivers are still being diverted of the motorway at junction 32 and along a very busy diversion route through local A-roads.
Diversion route
Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto the M55.
- Exit M55 J1, Broughton, take the first roundabout exit, A6 Preston
- At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).
- Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout.
- Follow the A59 westbound
- Continue along the A59 London Road which then merges into Victoria Road
- Continue along Victoria Road and at the roundabout take the first exit B6230 Church Brow.
- Follow the B6230 Church Brow, Cuerdale Lane (towards Samlesbury) until you reach the junction with A59
- Turn left onto the A59 Preston New Road
- Continue along the A59 Preston New Road
- Take the exit M6 south and rejoin the M6 at J31
Congestion on Preston A-roads as M6 traffic diverts through city
Routes through Preston are jammed with traffic due to today’s M6 closure.
It’s particularly busy along East Way, Tom Benson Way and roads around Preston Prison.
Traffic is also exiting early at J33 at Galgate near Lancaster, which is causing long delays through Garstang and Broughton.
M55 now open
The M55 eastbound is now open, but there are currently delays of around 35 minutes and approx. 5 mile of congestion, according to National Highways.
Delays of 2.5 hours and 12 miles of congestion on M6 approach to Preston
There are now delays of around 2.5 hour on the M6 southbound between J33 and J32 in Preston, with approx. 12 miles of congestion.