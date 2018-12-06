M6 lorry crash causes seven-mile tailback between junctions 31a and 30

Commuters on the M6 northbound were delayed this morning after a collision between a lorry and a car.

The crash happened around 8am between junctions 30 (Preston (C), Clitheroe A59) and 31a (Preston (E), Longridge B6242) causing severe congestion during rush hour.

Police closed lanes on the M6 northbound this morning due to an accident.

Police closed two lanes to deal with the incident and managed traffic by putting 40mph speed reductions in place from junction 28 (Bamber Bridge).

The scene was cleared within 30 minutes and all lanes were reopened around 8.35am.

The crash caused a tailback approximately seven miles long, stretching back to the M6 junction with the M65 at Walton Summit.