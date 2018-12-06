M6 live: Seven-mile delay to last until 7pm after lorry overturns between junctions 24 and 27

An overturned lorry has brought a a ten-mile stretch of the M6 to a standstill.


Traffic has been blocked on the M6 southbound between junctions 24 (Orrell) and 27 (Standish, Parbold) after a lorry overturned near Wigan.

Please refresh for updates ...

Traffic is queuing to merge into the open outside lane on the M6.

Traffic is queuing to merge into the open outside lane on the M6.