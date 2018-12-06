M6 live: Seven-mile delay to last until 7pm after lorry overturns between junctions 24 and 27 Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... An overturned lorry has brought a a ten-mile stretch of the M6 to a standstill. Traffic has been blocked on the M6 southbound between junctions 24 (Orrell) and 27 (Standish, Parbold) after a lorry overturned near Wigan.Please refresh for updates ... Traffic is queuing to merge into the open outside lane on the M6. REVEALED: Rail delays in the North are now worse than they were following the May timetable fiasco M6 delays until 7pm after lorry overturns between junctions 24 and 27