News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

M6 lane closures at Tebay could cause Christmas travel delays

There might be some Christmas travel delays on the M6 as motorway repairs get under way today (Thursday, December 22).

By Matthew Calderbank
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 10:16am

Two lanes on the southbound M6 in Cumbria – and the slip road at junction 38 at Tebay – will close for barrier repairs this evening.

Both lanes of the junction 38 slip road at Tebay Interchange will close, whilst two of three lanes will be shut heading south from junctions 39 (Shap) to 37 (Kendal).

Hide Ad

Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed, but lane 3 will remain open throughout the works.

Southbound lanes 1 and 2 on the M6 will close between junctions 39 and 37 from 7.30 pm (December 22) to 5am tomorrow (Friday, December 23)
Most Popular

The closure will be in place from 7.30pm tonight (Thursday, December 22) to 5am tomorrow (Friday, December 23).