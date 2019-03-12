M6 flooding leads to 18-mile lane closure between Preston and Lancaster

Severe flooding on the M6 has forced Highways officers to close lanes on a northbound stretch of M6 between Preston and Lancaster.



Police are assisting Highways officers with a lane closure on a 18-mile stretch of M6 between junctions 32 at Preston and 33 at Lancaster.

M6 southbound lane closures are in place between junctions 33 (Lancaster) and 32 (Broughton, M55) due to severe flooding.

No accidents have been reported on the rain-soaked stretch of M6 in Lancashire this morning, but Highways officers have taken the decision to close the lane as a precautionary measure due to flooding on the hard shoulder and parts of the carriageway.

Two other lanes remain open and traffic is moving freely.

Charnock Richard Services, between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland), has also been forced to close its exit slip road due to severe flooding.

More to follow...