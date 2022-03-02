Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene after the crash at around 5am.

Highways are also dealing with a large spillage as a result of the overturned lorry and say the road might need resurfacing.

The northbound carriageway is expected to remain shut for the rest of the morning for recovery and repairs.

Diversions are in place for those drivers heading north.

Diversion Route

Drivers are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol on road signs

- Exit M6 at J36, take the A590 to Brettargh Holt junction

The scene of the M6 crash this morning (Wednesday, March 2)

- Follow A591 to Plumgarths Roundabout, take the 3rd exit A5284 to Kendal

- At A6 Sandes Avenue, turn left

- Follow the A6 northbound towards Shap Toll Bar junction

- At the junction, turn right on to the B6261 and then turn left to rejoin the M6 at J39