M6 delays after police incident closes two lanes in Preston

A police incident on the M6 in Preston has led to the closure of two lanes this morning (Thursday, September 30)

Two lanes are currently closed on the southbound exit slip road at junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury), causing delays for those leaving the motorway.

Traffic has been coping well but congestion is now building and delays are expected during rush hour.

It is not clear what has happened at this stage, but Lancashire Police have been approached for details.

National Highways say the lane closures should be lifted by 9am.