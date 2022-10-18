Lane one (of three) is closed northbound for 10 miles between Leyland (J28) and Standish (J27).

It is currently causing long delays from the scene of the accident near Leyland to the Standish junction, whilst congestion is building back to Wigan.

Recovery teams are working at the scene and National Highways expect the closure to remain in place until around 9am.

The crash near junction 28 in Leyland is causing delays on the M6 northbound this morning (October 18)

At 8am, there were delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.