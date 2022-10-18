M6 delays after crash near junction 28 in Leyland
A lane closure is causing delays on the M6 near Leyland this morning (Tuesday, October 18).
18th Oct 2022, 7:58am
It is currently causing long delays from the scene of the accident near Leyland to the Standish junction, whilst congestion is building back to Wigan.
Recovery teams are working at the scene and National Highways expect the closure to remain in place until around 9am.
At 8am, there were delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.