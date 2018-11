An accident on the M6 is causing delays this morning.

The crash happened near southbound junction 28 of the M6, near Leyland.

Crash on southbound M6 near Bamber Bridge.

One lane was closed on the exit slip road around 9am, causing slow traffic at J28 B5256 Leyland Way (Leyland).

Police confirmed a collision between two vehicles, but no-one is believed to have been seriously injured.