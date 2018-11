A crash on the M6 near Lancaster is causing rush-hour delays.

Police have closed two of three lanes between junctions 34 and 33, near Lancaster as emergency services attend the scene.

Police have closed two lanes on the M6 near Lancaster after a collision during rush-hour.

The incident is causing delays on the M6 southbound, with three miles of congestion and delays building.

It has not yet been confirmed whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Highways England are advising commuters to expect significant delays and consider using alternative routes.

More to follow.