M6 crash forces two-lane closure between junctions 33 and 34

A crash on the M6 near Lancaster is causing rush hour delays.

Two vehicles collided shortly before 8am between southbound junctions 33 (Lancaster) and 32 (Blackpool), forcing police to close lanes one and three, as well as the hard shoulder.

Two lanes on the M6 have been closed between junctions 33 and 34 southbound.

Motorway police said one of the cars is now on the hard shoulder and the other vehicle has been moved onto the central reservation awaiting recovery.

Lancashire Road Police are in attendance and managing traffic.

Highways England are advising of delays but expect both lanes to reopen between 10am and 10.15am.

More to follow.