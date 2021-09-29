M6 crash closes southbound M6 between Preston and Lancaster

Lane closures are in place after an accident on the southbound carriageway near Lancaster (Forton) Services at around 10.10am.

Police say the driver lost control in heavy rain and smashed into safety barriers on the central reservation.

Pictures from the scene show serious damage to the front of the car, but police say no one has been injured.

The scene of the crash on the southbound M6 near Lancaster (Forton) Services this morning (Wednesday, September 29)

Traffic is being held and all three southbound lanes are closed whilst the car is recovered.

It is causing delays between southbound junctions 33 (Lancaster South / Garstang) and 32 (M55, Broughton Interchange).

Traffic officers are urging motorists to slow down whilst driving in today's wet weather.