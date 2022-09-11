The southbound stretch between junction 33, Lancaster, and junction 32, Broughton has been shut all weekend for “essential bridge safety and maintenance works”.

On Saturday, there were reports of people being stuck for up to 12 hours behind the planned closure, due to last from 9pm on Friday night until 5am on Monday.

It is the first of four weekend closures throughout September to renew the waterproofing and surface on the bridges which carry the M6 over Whittingham Lane and Stubbins Lane, north of junction 32.

A full closure of the southbound carriageway is needed to complete the work and Sunday saw motorists caught up in seven miles of tailbacks.

Two of the lanes were reopened by National Highways at 5.20pm on Sunday but the road will shut again at midnight until 6am.

The work is also due to be carried out on the weekends of September 16, 23 and 30, again closing from Friday night until Monday morning with those impacted demanding a rethink on social media.

The scenes of gridlock on the M6 on Saturday

Diversions down the A6 meant Wyre villages and the city of Lancaster all felt the full effects of the traffic chaos.