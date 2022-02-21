M6 closed with long delays between Preston and Wigan after lorry hits bridge and bursts into flames

The M6 was shut both ways between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) after the crash, but the southbound carriageway reopened at 6.40am.

However, the northbound remains closed with approximately 4 miles of queueing traffic back to junction 26 (M58, Orrell Interchange).

Police said strong winds had caused a lorry to hit a motorway bridge before 'bursting into flames'.

In one picture, fire crews can be seen tackling the fire, with the lorry nearly destroyed by the blaze.

Fortunately, the driver managed to escape from the cab with help from other motorists and is now being assessed at hospital.

The northbound entry slip road at junction J27 in Standish is currently closed to prevent traffic joining the shut motorway.

Drivers are being diverted along Wigan Road through Euxton to rejoin the M6 at junction 28 in Leyland, bringing heavy traffic to the local roads.

Other motorway closures

The northbound exit slip at Charnock Richard Services is also closed. This might be due to a tree blocking Preston Road near the Hinds Head pub, just off the motorway exit.

There are long queues back to Wigan on the northbound M6 after the motorway was shut at Standish following a lorry fire this morning (Monday, February 21)

Highways say the slip road will remain closed until the northbound carriageway reopens and congestion eases, with an estimated reopening of 8.30am.

Lanes 1 and 2 on the M6 in Preston were also briefly shut after a tree fell onto the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange, M55) and 33 (A6 Preston North/Garstang) earlier.