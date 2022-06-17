M6 closed: Live updates as northbound carriageway between Preston and Lancaster closed due to overturned lorry

The northbound carriageway of the M6 was closed on Friday morning (June 17), after a lorry overturned between junctions 32 and 33.

By Colin Ainscough
Friday, 17th June 2022, 7:05 am
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 8:00 am

The motorway is expected to be closed throughout much of the morning as the recovery operation continues. Here are the latest updates.

Scenes on the M6 on Friday morning following the closure of the northbound carriageway

Travel updates as northbound M6 closed

Diversions

Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbols on road signs.

  • Exit M6 J32 (Blackpool), onto M55
  • Follow M55 westbound to J1 Exit M55 at J1 (Broughton) and take third roundabout exit, A6 Garstang
  • Follow A6 northbound through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow, Garstang, to M6 J33 (Lancaster South), rejoin M6 northbound

More details on the diversions here.

The road has been closed since around 02:30 Friday morning is expected to remain closed for some time.

This is due to to an overturned lorry.

A large amount of diesel and oil has spilled onto the carriageway and this will need to be cleared and the road surface inspected for damage before reopening.

According to Highways England the northbound carriageway of the motorway is expected to closed until around 10.30am.

