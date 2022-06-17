The motorway is expected to be closed throughout much of the morning as the recovery operation continues. Here are the latest updates.
Travel updates as northbound M6 closed
Last updated: Friday, 17 June, 2022, 08:02
Diversions
Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbols on road signs.
- Exit M6 J32 (Blackpool), onto M55
- Follow M55 westbound to J1 Exit M55 at J1 (Broughton) and take third roundabout exit, A6 Garstang
- Follow A6 northbound through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow, Garstang, to M6 J33 (Lancaster South), rejoin M6 northbound
More details on the diversions here.
The road has been closed since around 02:30 Friday morning is expected to remain closed for some time.
This is due to to an overturned lorry.
A large amount of diesel and oil has spilled onto the carriageway and this will need to be cleared and the road surface inspected for damage before reopening.
According to Highways England the northbound carriageway of the motorway is expected to closed until around 10.30am.