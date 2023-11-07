M6 closed in both directions due to 'serious police incident' near Leyland
Police closed the M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) while an air ambulance attended and paramedics worked at the scene.
The casualty was taken to hospital in a serious condition, said North West Ambulance Service.
An NWAS spokesperson said: “We attended to a patient who had fallen from a motorway bridge.
“A response vehicle, two advanced paramedics, a doctor, and an air ambulance attended the scene.
“The patient was taken to hospital by road in a serious condition.”
The southbound carriageway reopened at around 1pm and was followed by the reopening of the northbound carriageway at around 2pm.
Earlier this afternoon, a police spokesperson said: "We have closed the M6 in both directions between Junctions 27 and 28 due to an ongoing police incident.
"There is was risk to the wider public and we will update you further as soon as we can.”
Approaching traffic was diverted away from the scene while motorists trapped within the closure were released in stages during the three hour closure.