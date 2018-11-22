M6 car fire causing delays traffic delays in Preston

A car is on fire near southbound junction 31 of the M6 in Preston.

Commuters reported seeing a car on fire on the hard shoulder between junctions 31a (Preston, Longridge) and 31 (Preston, Clitheroe A59) this morning.

The vehicle caught fire around 7.30am near junction 31a and a fire crew from Preston battled the blaze for an hour using a hose reel.

The vehicle is awaiting recovery by Highways.

The driver and its occupants were uninjured.

The incident caused delays with slow moving traffic on the approach to the scene.

