M6 brought to standstill after lorry overturns between junctions 24 and 27

Lanes are blocked on the M6 southbound after a lorry overturned near Orrell.



The incident is causing tailbacks between junction 27 (Wigan, Standish, Parbold) and junction 24 (St Helens, Ashton A58).

Queuing traffic is waiting to merge on the M6 with only the outside lane open.

Highways England are warning drivers of one hour delays.

Police are on the scene and are being assisted by Highways crews who are directing traffic.

The outside lane has reopened and traffic is passing the scene slowly, with queuing traffic waiting to merge.

Traffic has been stopped by police and Highway crews are arranging for recovery of the vehicles.

Motorists are being advised of delays to journeys with the carriageway expected to clear between 1pm and 1.30pm.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the collision.

More to follow ...