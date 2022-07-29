Fire crews are working at the scene where a lorry caught fire at around 6.15am between junctions 32 and 31a in Preston.

A full closure of the southbound carriageway was put in place at 6.50am.

The incident has also led to the M55 being shut eastbound between junction 1 (A6 Garstang Road, Fulwood) to M6 junction 32 .

Traffic remains trapped and there is currently around two miles of congestion and delays of around 30 minutes on approach.

Highways England is asking commuters to allow extra time if travelling on the motorways.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware that the M6 Southbound at Junction 32 is currently closed due to a vehicle fire.

"We are working to get this reopened as soon as possible. Many thanks for your patience.”

Fire crews working at the scene this morning (Friday, July 29)

More to follow...