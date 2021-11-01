Lorry sheds hundreds of water bottles across M6 following serious crash near Carnforth

Motorists have been warned the M6 northbound will remain closed at junction 35 (Carnforth Interchange) this afternoon (November 1) after two lorries collided.

The collision occurred at around 6am, causing one of the lorries to shed hundreds of water bottles onto the carriageway.

Police confirmed one of the drivers was rushed to hospital with "serious leg injuries" following the smash.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The northbound carriageway is currently totally closed between junction 35 and junction 36 at Crooklands - with a diversion in place using the A6 and A590.

"Two lanes of the southbound carriageway are also closed as one of the lorries collided with the central reservation barrier, coming to rest over lane three.

"National Highways traffic officers have been at the scene helping to manage traffic and have now freed all vehicles stuck behind the incident."

Drivers planning to travel beyond Carnforth to Kendal, Penrith, Carlisle and Scotland were advised to use the diversion route or delay their journeys.

HGV drivers were reminded that there is a low bridge - 16ft high at the centre of its arch and 12ft 3in at its edges - on the diversion route.

Cumbria Police, Lancashire Police, Cumbria Fire & Rescue, Lancashire Fire & Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways all attended the incident.

Crews have been working to remove the two lorries and water bottles as well as cleaning an oil spillage.

Traffic was brought to a standstill after two lorries collided on the M6 northbound near Carnforth (Credit: National Highways)

