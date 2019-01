Motorists are being urged to take caution after a tyre came loose from a lorry on the M6.



The large tyre is causing an obstruction as it straddles lanes three and four near northbound junction 31 (Preston (C), Blackburn (N), Clitheroe A59).

The tyre is causing traffic to merge suddenly into other lanes.

The tyre is understood to belong to a lorry which suffered a burst tyre nearby.

Parts of the burst tyre are scattered along the carriageway between junctions 30 (slip road only) and 31.

The lorry is currently pulled up on the hard shoulder awaiting recovery.