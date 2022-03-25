The collision occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Halton) at around 11.30am on Friday (March 25).

National Highways said the incident involved an overturned trailer.

Two out of three lanes were closed following the crash as emergency services attended, resulting in delays of up to 80 minutes.

All lanes reopened at approximately 1.45pm, but residual delays of 45 minutes remained in the area.

