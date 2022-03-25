Long delays of 65 minutes after ‘vehicle overturns’ following crash on M6 near Lancaster

The collision occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Halton) at around 11.30am on Friday (March 25).

National Highways said the incident involved an overturned vehicle.

Two out of three lanes were closed following the crash as emergency services attended the scene.

“There are currently delays of 65 minutes above normal journey times on the approach to the incident,” a spokesman for National Highways added.

Average speeds on the carriageway were around 5mph, according to the AA.

The collision occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 33 and 34. (Credit: National Highways)