Long delays of 65 minutes after ‘vehicle overturns’ following crash on M6 near Lancaster

A crash on the M6 near Lancaster sparked lengthy delays of 65 minutes.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 12:54 pm

The collision occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Halton) at around 11.30am on Friday (March 25).

National Highways said the incident involved an overturned vehicle.

Two out of three lanes were closed following the crash as emergency services attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“There are currently delays of 65 minutes above normal journey times on the approach to the incident,” a spokesman for National Highways added.

Average speeds on the carriageway were around 5mph, according to the AA.

Read More

Read More
Residents react after huge military convoy spotted travelling through Preston

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

The collision occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 33 and 34. (Credit: National Highways)

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Lancaster