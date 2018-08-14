Locals have their say over Lancaster's Greyhound Bridge bus lane plans

Plans to introduce a bus-only lane over Greyhound Bridge in Lancaster have received a mixed reaction by readers.

The bus lane is planned to take up one of the two lanes which were previously used for northbound traffic, meaning there would still be one lane in each direction for all traffic, as well as a northbound bus lane.

Here are just a few of your comments:

"Makes sense a bus lane and a cycle lane next to the cycle path."

Paul Taylor

"What joke block off one lane on a bridge that can’t cope with its current traffic load! Did they widen it during the works."

Michael Crawley

"Ideal! Hold up the traffic through town even more, thus adding to the pollution. Stationary traffic is a major polluting factor in Lancaster. There are not that many buses. The bridge is not so busy since the Bay Gateway opened. Crazy idea."

Linda Studley

"Stupid idea as usual"

Paul Gott

"More publicly owned public transport for all. Less cars. Makes sense!"

Faye Penny

"They need to look.at prices of bus tickets first it's cheaper to pay car park money otherwise I would catch the bus more."

Gillian Park

"What planet are these people on!!!!! There are nobody on the buses and Greyhound Bridge was not really that busy once The Bay Gateway opened!"

Jill Nelson

"Yes great idea, but don't take the 3Rd lane, make another one so traffic can flow.."

Diane Brown

"Make the bus lane 24hours for taxis, they already used the current one 24/7 before the road closures"

Mark Wolfenden