Live updates as serious crash closes M6 northbound in Lancashire with 40 minute delays reported
The M6 has been closed following a "serious collision" in Lancashire this afternoon (August 12).
The closure was put in place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) at approximately 4.30pm.
Traffic officers, police and paramedics have been called to the scene.
No details have been released about the number of vehicles involved, but "considerable delays" are expected.
A spokesman for Highways England said: "This full closure will be in place for several hours."
The collision has caused several miles of congestion on the M6 around Preston and the M55 eastbound from Blackpool.
Last updated: Thursday, 12 August, 2021, 21:02
- The northbound was closed between junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) and 33 (Hampson Green Interchange)
- Traffic officers, police and paramedics have been called to the scene
- Highways England said “considerable delays” are expected
- Carriageway not expected to reopen until at least 8.15pm
Updated traffic map of the area
Traffic on the northbound carriageway appears to be easing, but congestion remains on the A6.
Southbound carriageway reopens but northbound side remains closed
The scene on the M6 southbound
45 minute delays on M6 southbound as northbound traffic released through central reservation
Central reservation removed
The central reservation has been removed to allow traffic to turn around and travel back on the southbound carriageway.