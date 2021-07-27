Live updates as 'police incident' shuts M6 in both directions near Lancaster
A police incident closed a section of the M6 in both directions this afternoon (July 27).
The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green Interchange) and 34 (Halton Interchange) at around 2.40pm.
Traffic officers and police were called to the scene and traffic was temporarily stopped in both directions.
Highways England confirmed at 3pm all lanes had reopened.
Follow the live blog below for updates:
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.
‘Police incident’ shuts M6 in both directions near Lancaster
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 July, 2021, 15:24
- The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 34.
- Traffic has been temporarily stopped in both directions.
- Traffic officers and police have been called to the scene.
- All lanes reopened at around 3pm,
All lanes reopened
Earlier picture from the scene
Northbound delays remain to junction 32 of the M6 where the M55 joins.