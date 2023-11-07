Live Lancashire traffic updates as police close M6 due to 'serious incident'
The M6 is closed both ways between J28 (Leyland) and J27 (Standish) while police, ambulance crews and National Highways traffic officers work at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "We have closed the M6 in both directions between Junctions 27 and 28 due to an ongoing police incident.
"There is no risk to the wider public and we will update you further as soon as we can.”
M6 closed both ways due to ‘serious police incident’
Confirmed: Person fell from motorway bridge
North West Ambulance Service has confirmed that a person was seriously injured after falling from a bridge over the motorway.
A spokesperson for NWAS said: “We attended to a patient who had fallen from a motorway bridge.
“A response vehicle, two advanced paramedics, a doctor, and an air ambulance attended the scene.
“The patient was taken to hospital by road in a serious condition.”
2.5 miles of congestion after lanes reopen
Motorway is still heavy with congestion stretching up to 2.5 miles and adding approximately 30 minutes onto drive time.
Lancashire Police recommend delaying journeys for the time being and setting off once congestion has cleared.
All lanes reopened
All lanes have now reopened on the M6 northbound between J27 (Standish) and J28 (Leyland) following the earlier incident on a bridge over the motorway.
There is still approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.
Reports of person falling from bridge
Lancashire Police have not confirmed the nature of today’s emergency incident on the M6 between Standish and Leyland.
However, eyewitnesses reported seeing a person in distress on the bridge and others claimed the person fell to the carriageway below.
These reports have yet to be confirmed. Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.
60-minute delays northbound
Latest from National Highways: “The M6 remains closed in both directions between J27 (Standish) and J28 (Leyland) following a @LancsPolice incident.
“We’re reporting delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times approaching northbound. No significant delays southbound.”
Southbound carriageway reopens
The southbound carriageway has now reopened, according to Inrix.
The northbound carriageway remains closed with ‘long delays’ due to the police incident.
3.5 miles of congestion northbound
There is approximately 3.5 miles of congestion on approach northbound.
National Highways said the carriageway carriageway remains closed and police and traffic officers are still in attendance.