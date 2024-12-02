Latest dates when the M6 near Lancaster will be partially closed

Part of the M6 just north of Lancaster is to be closed for planned roadworks to be carried out this week.

National Highways will be carrying out work on the M6 between junctions 34 and 36 on the following dates:

*The M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 34: Lane three will be closed for planned roadworks between 9pm and 8am from December 2 to 5.

*The M6 southbound between junctions 36 and 35: Lane one will be closed for planned barrier repairs to be carried out from 8pm on December 2 to 5am on December 3.

*The M6 northbound between junctions 35 and 36: Lane one will be closed for planned barrier repairs from 8pm December 2 to 5am on December 3.