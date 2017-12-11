Lane remains closed after major lorry blaze on M6

Drivers are being warned of possible disruption on the M6 this morning after one lane remains closed following a major lorry fire.

A B&M lorry carrying miscellaneous goods burst into flames at around 8.30pm on Sunday at junction 32 of the northbound carriageway, say fire services.

Nobody was injured in the fire in which "things were exploding" although traffic was held for several hours.

Four fire engines were called out to tackle the blaze which spread quickly through the lorry and cab.

Fire services say they received an initial call to report that the breaks had caught light.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We went out to a HGV on fire on the M6.

"We were told that the breaks had caught fire but by the time we got there the fire had quickly spread into the cab and load.

"Thankfully nobody was in the vehicle when we got there and nobody was injured.

"The lorry was carrying lots of different kinds of goods including aerosols which started exploding.

"The cans were projecting across the carriageway and posed a serious risk to passing vehicles so we were forced to close both sides of the motorway.

"We used hose reels with foam and a jet to put the fire out. The lorry was completely destroyed by the blaze."

Highways England say that one lane remains closed this morning while inspections of the road surface are carried out.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We've managed to re-open another lane #M6 northbound between J32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster). "We have two lanes open and one lane closed for on-going carriageway inspections following an earlier HGV fire.

A police spokesman said: "Those trapped behind it, thank-you for your patience on a very cold night, unable to let you passed as exploding cans were raining down and the fire service water was freezing on the road surface into thick sheets of ice."

Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for their journeys.